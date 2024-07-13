Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $64.75 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

