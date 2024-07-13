SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKLTY opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

