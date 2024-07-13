SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

