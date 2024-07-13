Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 11,933.3% in June

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 11,933.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 2.3 %

Sekisui House stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

