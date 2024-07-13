SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.48

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 160896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
