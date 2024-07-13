SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.48

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 160896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $40,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.