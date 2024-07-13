SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.48

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 160896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $40,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.