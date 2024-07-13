ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

