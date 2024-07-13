Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases By 61.5%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

