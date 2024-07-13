Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Rises By 93.4%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

