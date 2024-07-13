Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Rises By 93.4%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
