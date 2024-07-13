Short Interest in American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Decreases By 70.6%

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Environmental Partners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. American Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

American Environmental Partners Company Profile

American Environmental Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

