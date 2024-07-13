Short Interest in American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Decreases By 70.6%

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Environmental Partners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. American Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
American Environmental Partners Company Profile
