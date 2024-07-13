Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Decreases By 92.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

