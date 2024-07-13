Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Decreases By 19.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.69.
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
