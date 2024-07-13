Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Drops By 17.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

METCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

