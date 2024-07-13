Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Drops By 20.1%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SGBX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Safe & Green has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 233.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.