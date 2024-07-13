Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Rises By 36.1%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Value Partners Group Price Performance
Shares of VPGLF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Value Partners Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
About Value Partners Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Value Partners Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.