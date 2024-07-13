Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Expands By 50.1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
VITFF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
About Victoria Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.