Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Expands By 50.1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

VITFF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

