Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Drops By 20.3%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

