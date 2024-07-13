Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Decreases By 21.3%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

WSTRF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.45. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

