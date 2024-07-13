Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Rises By 24.0%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance

YERBF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

