Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Rises By 24.0%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance
YERBF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
