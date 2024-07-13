Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 1,097,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,921.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
