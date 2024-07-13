Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.13

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 340360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SILK

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.