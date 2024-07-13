Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $6.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Skillz Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Skillz had a negative net margin of 78.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skillz by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Skillz by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

