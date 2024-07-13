Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Trading Up 6.4%

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.01. Approximately 4,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

View Our Latest Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.