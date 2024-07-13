Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.18, but opened at $133.95. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $134.60, with a volume of 1,892,401 shares trading hands.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

