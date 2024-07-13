Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

TSE TOY opened at C$29.67 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

