Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.