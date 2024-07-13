Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,787.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.1 %

SBLK stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

