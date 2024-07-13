Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $175,033.53 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 99,914 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

