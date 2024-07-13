Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $293,902. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

