StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.