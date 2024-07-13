StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Atlantic American stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.42.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
