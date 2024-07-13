Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

