SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.