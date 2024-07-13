SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company's stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

