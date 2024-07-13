Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 1,353.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.