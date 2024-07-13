Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,905 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

