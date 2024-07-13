System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cee Holdings Trust Acquires 45,616 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 45,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,143.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,551,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,183.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $9,786.05.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 248 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust bought 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60.

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.90.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of SST opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

