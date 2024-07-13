Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.83. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

