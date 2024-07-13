Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.