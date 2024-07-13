Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to Hold at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 846.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

