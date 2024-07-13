Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.08 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.