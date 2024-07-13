Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Teleflex stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

