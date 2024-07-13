Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

