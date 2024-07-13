Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $182.00 to $274.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

