Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $274.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $271.00 and last traded at $267.17. 52,832,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 98,349,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.26.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

