The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

