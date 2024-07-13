The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Neutral

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KT

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. KT has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KT by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KT by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.