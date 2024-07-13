The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

