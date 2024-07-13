The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average is $352.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

