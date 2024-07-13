The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 on August 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.68.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

