The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

The RMR Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The RMR Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

