The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Timken by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

