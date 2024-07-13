Thomas M. Krummel Sells 1,654 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.1 %

CWT stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 163,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

